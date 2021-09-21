Pillsbury's Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie Dough Is Back & You Can Eat It Raw
You can already find the recently returned fall favorite on shelves nationwide.
I still feel that same sneaky satisfaction when I eat raw cookie dough as I did when I was a child. The only difference? My mother isn't in my ear with threats of Salmonella poisoning. Well, maybe not the only difference. Rejoice because Pillsbury has made it safe to eat, which means the brand's recently returned Pumpkin Cookie Dough is now fair game to eat raw.
The sweets maker has brought back its premade dough with cream cheese chips. Again, it's safe to eat raw, but you can also bake it if that's more your thing.
Each package contains 12 precut chunks, a departure from Pillsbury's typical 24-count. Fret not, though. Pillsbury didn't skip on quantity. The cookies are simply bigger, which of course, we've got zero qualms about. You can currently snag a pack in stores nationwide with a two for $5 deal.
Pillsbury has apparently been working double-time to crank out the hits this season, with many more treats already arriving in stores. In August, the brand announced several fall favorites, including Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls and Salted Caramel Apple Cookie Dough.
"As we shift back to old schedules, it's important to continue prioritizing family time. That's why we're so excited to offer a new line of products that provide families with more opportunities to create memories together," Tiffany Seelen, Pillsbury brand experience leader, said in a press release. "These products offer the same home baking convenience Pillsbury is known for and we're excited to add continued variety to our portfolio with these offerings."