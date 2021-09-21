Pillsbury's Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie Dough Is Back & You Can Eat It Raw

I still feel that same sneaky satisfaction when I eat raw cookie dough as I did when I was a child. The only difference? My mother isn't in my ear with threats of Salmonella poisoning. Well, maybe not the only difference. Rejoice because Pillsbury has made it safe to eat, which means the brand's recently returned Pumpkin Cookie Dough is now fair game to eat raw.

The sweets maker has brought back its premade dough with cream cheese chips. Again, it's safe to eat raw, but you can also bake it if that's more your thing.

Each package contains 12 precut chunks, a departure from Pillsbury's typical 24-count. Fret not, though. Pillsbury didn't skip on quantity. The cookies are simply bigger, which of course, we've got zero qualms about. You can currently snag a pack in stores nationwide with a two for $5 deal.