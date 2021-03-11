News Pillsbury Is Taking on Chips Ahoy! with Its First-Ever Soft Baked Cookies The baking company is leaping into the cookie aisle.

Courtesy of Pillsbury

We know three things are great: Scratch-made cookies, break-and-bake cookies, and any cookies. And now, one of the best known convenience cookie brands on the block is giving the path between you and soft baked treats even less resistance. Pillsbury, which boasts an impressive array of refrigerated cookie dough for baking or just eating slumber party style, is expanding its famed baked goods to your grocery store’s packaged dessert section.

Courtesy of Pillsbury

“Pillsbury is a beloved baking brand that has been around for more than 100 years, but its products have never been in the cookie aisle until now,” Jeff Caswell, General Mills’ snacks division president said in a statement. “While our fans love baking Pillsbury products in the oven, our consumer research indicates there are times that a ready-to-eat cookie is preferred. We focused on launching Pillsbury Soft Baked Cookies for that quick treat, knowing there is not always time for baking. Chocolate chip, confetti, sugar, and peanut butter chocolate varieties will be available at Walmart this month and in other stores in April. Eighteen-count packs will sell for about $3.70.

