Here's What a Delta Pilot Wants You to Know About Turbulence

Every time I experience severe turbulence, I type out a little farewell on my phone's notes app in case I become the statistically unlikely victim of a plane crash. Morbid, I know. But if I can't feel like I'm in control I want to at least feel prepared. I should probably improve my methods though, as you've probably heard that turbulence is going to happen more often and more severely in the coming years and the number of farewells I've typed out to my favorite pizza shop is starting to come off as deranged.

Fortunately, there are people out there who have more expertise regarding turbulence than I do, so we can all better prepare ourselves for the future. (I do wonder if the pizza shop would be interested in my little goodbye missives though?)

Delta Air Lines is an expert on dealing with turbulence, as the company's domain is literally the sky. The airline recently reached out to Thrillist to share its top tips and advice from three industry experts about what turbulence is and how to handle it when it happens. Below is advice from Delta pilot Jared Hodge, as well as its Director of Mental Health Dr. Alyson Smith and flight attendant Andrea Davis.

What is turbulence?

Let's start with the basics. As Hodge notes, turbulence is essentially, simply disruptive air.

"The best way to explain it to someone who has no idea or doesn't have a background in aviation is like if you're on a boat, and there are not any waves, it's smooth. But if it's windy outside and waves are being created, you may begin experiencing the bumps caused by the wind and it feels uncomfortable."

What causes turbulence?

Hodge says that several factors can contribute to turbulence.

During the summer, he noted, heat thermals—pockets of rising warm air caused by the sun heating the ground—are largely to blame for turbulent takeoffs and landings.

"These heat thermals will create turbulence at lower altitudes. As the flight climbs to a higher altitude, the air isn't as bumpy," Hodge said. "Other factors that cause turbulence include flying over mountains, near other airplanes, or around thunderstorms."

How does turbulence contribute to stress and anxiety?

Smith noted that turbulence is a top cause of flight anxiety. Its occurrence can prompt fear that the worst could happen, despite the fact that most of us understand that turbulence is common experience on flights and is very rarely dangerous. It is actually a "normal and protective release of chemicals" triggered by the experience, she said.

"These chemicals are doing their job by telling your body to prepare for danger—your heart rate goes up, you might grasp the armrest, and your muscles get tense."

What are the top tips for dealing with turbulence during a flight?

To cope with turbulence, the key is calming that chemical release with a particular aim to bring down your heart rate and relax your muscles, which is not necessarily an easy task, Smith said.

Smith's advice for travelers to cope with turbulence includes:

Learning to avoid catastrophizing by focusing on what is in your control, like your seatbelt staying buckled and your breathing remaining calm

Visualizing something calming like the plane landing safely or perhaps that you are a kid on a trampoline

Traveling early or late at night, as turbulence is generally lower during these time periods

Avoiding drinking alcohol, as drinking can heighten your anxiety



Hodge had advice of its own:

Keeping the window shade open as looking outside can help you maintain a sense of direction

Keeping the air vent open and pointed at you because anxiety can lead to sweating and discomfort



Finally, Davis suggested that fliers turn their attention to something else—like a movie or TV show—to serve as a distraction during turbulence, or to alert a flight attendant if you're especially nervous. They are trained to help nervous fliers through the experience.

Lastly, Davis said to "keep your eyes on the flight attendants" when turbulence happens. This is not their first rodeo and you can borrow cues from their actions.

"We are constantly communicating with the pilots in the flight deck to find out how long the turbulence is going to last and if it's going to get severe or level out," Davis said. "If the flight attendants are instructed to go sit in their jump seat, that's a sign for you to stay seated with your seatbelt fastened for your safety."

How do pilots prepare for turbulence?

Hodge described a number of tools that help pilots more effectively avoid and navigate turbulent air.

The airline's own meteorology department monitors where turbulence is most likely to occur, additionally apps like WidgetWx allow pilots to see where turbulence is happening in real time, via updates reported to the airline's operations and customer center which are then relayed along to planes in flight.