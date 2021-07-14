This Pilot Debunks TikTok Flying Myths, Like How to Survive a Plane Crash

You know how flight attendants give you that safety spiel ahead of every flight? Some TikTokers are skeptical of the advice they give. As you might have guessed, Kelsey disagrees with them.

Turns out, though, that plane crashes are actually quite rare , statistically, and even so, your chances of surviving a plane crash are higher than you might think. Higher if you follow this pilot's advice and ignore all the terrible ideas circulating on TikTok right now.

According to the laws of aviation, there's no way that bees should be able to fly. At least, that's according to Bee Movie, where that possibly scientifically unsound information is from. But if bees shouldn't be able to fly, there's no way planes should . That's what makes flying so terrifying.

Kelsey kicked off a more than 15-minute "TikTok Roast" video by debunking a TikTok video alleging that flight crews suggest you stick your head between your knees during a crash because "they literally want you to die" to avoid being sued. The TikTok user suggests, instead, that you sit upright with your legs on the chair in front of you, noting that your legs will likely break but you'll live to sue and score millions. Kelsey pointed out that while you might survive in that position, you're way more likely to be hit and killed by a projectile.

"The airlines know if they crash a plane, they're getting sued no matter what. Whether you die or not, it's either gonna be you suing them or your family suing them. It doesn't matter, they're getting sued either way. This is America. We love to sue people, so here's some better advice: Listen to your trained cabin crew who are trained in crashes that involve aircraft or the flight crew that are giving you instructions," he said in the video.

Kelsey then tackled another TikTok myth from a user who claimed to have worked at a company that manufactured airplane seats. She alleged that seats are intentionally unsafe.

"Those seats wouldn't even withstand a car crash," she said.

Kelsey calls this claim comical, noting that seats are intentionally light since airplanes need to be as light as possible. He adds that what seats are made of won't make much difference if the aircraft crashed into a mountain or something like that.

Next, he debunked a TikTok video about what you should do if both the pilot and co-pilot of your plane are rendered unconscious. The video suggests that you enter the cockpit and set the altitude low enough that you can get cellphone service, and call for help. If that seems unrealistic, that's because it is.

Kelsey explains that simply turning down the altitude won't change what the plane is doing. "I'm not going to explain to you how to get it to change down to 4,000 feet, or descend down to 4,000 feet because if we're flying over Denver and you do that, it's really going to suck for everybody else in the plane," he said, calling it "terrible advice."

Kelsey goes on to explain that there are "always at least two people on the flight deck," adding that he makes it a point to teach flight attendants how to work the radio in the event of such an emergency, and what to say.

Lastly, Kelsey responded to a video about the safest places to sit in a plane and what to do if it starts going down. The TikTok video alleged that sitting near the back and in an aisle seat is your best bet. It also went on to claim that you should empty your pockets of sharp objects, take your glasses off, and take note of how many rows back from an exit you are. According to the pilot, some of this advice is actually sound.

"The first thing that this guy said is actually true and good advice. Statistically, it has been shown that sitting in the back of the plane is the safest place to sit in the event of a crash," Kelsey said, adding that not having sharp objects in your pocket is also smart, as is knowing how far away you are from an emergency exit.

Long story short, according to Kelsey "the best thing to do is listen to your flight attendants because they are trained in this scenario."

Yes, please listen to the people who are trained and paid to keep you safe, not TikTokers who are trying to scare you in the name of viral fame.