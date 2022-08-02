This Reward Program Is Offering 10 Cents Off Every Gallon of Gas for the Next 3 Months

There's no sure way to get people riled up like rising gas prices. And, you may have noticed, they've been rising. Oil companies are making record profits at the pump. While that's infuriating and we need to reduce our fossil fuel use, well, everyone is still trying to get to work.

Any way to cut costs on what you're putting into your car is welcome. Pilot is giving reward members a nice discount. You can take 10 cents off every gallon of gas at its travel centers through October 31 with your rewards card. That includes all of its gas stations including Pilot, Pilot Flying J, Mr. Fuel, Stamart, Pride, E-Z Trip, and XPress Fuel.

The announcement does stipulate that it only includes participating locations. A representative tells Thrillist that the exceptions are shops in Wisconsin and New Jersey, where the deal isn't allowed due to state regulations.

Just download the myRewards Plus app and enter your rewards number. You'll also see other perks in the app throughout the year, like discounts on snacks and drinks. It's just a drop in the bucket when gas prices are north of $4 per gallon, but it all adds up.