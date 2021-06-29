A Pilot Reveals the Secret Bedroom Where He Naps & a Hidden Trapdoor

Most planes that travel long-haul routes have hidden bedrooms for crewmembers. What, you thought you were the only one passed out, drooling on themselves or binge-watching movies? Flight attendants and pilots are humans too, and they need to stay energized.

Usually, on long-haul flights, the crew takes turns working and resting in these secret compartments. The reason you’ve never seen a sleeping flight attendant is because these rooms tend to be cleverly hidden. Some are tucked behind a secret stairway inside what looks like a closet, and some are accessed through a hatch disguised as an overhead bin. Depending on the plane, some are single rooms, some have bunk beds, and some have many beds laid out next to each other. Crew members will have keys to get in.

Bjorn, a Swedish pilot, just uploaded a video to his YouTube channel that exposes one of these hidden bedrooms on an Airbus 350 plane.