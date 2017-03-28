News

Pilots Reveal Terrifying Close Calls Passengers Didn't Know Were Happening

pilot horror stories
Shutterstock

Some statistics consistently fail to convince people of the things they prove. For instance, everyone knows that airplanes are safe. Loads of often-cited statistics show flying is safer than driving. Yet, there are certainly more people who are scared of flying than are scared of driving or riding the city bus.

A fascinating Reddit thread has emerged that will not help soothe any unfounded fear of flying. The thread requested pilots share stories of frightening situations they've encountered where passengers had absolutely no clue what was going on.

Oh my, did the pilots respond. 

The stories range from truly unsettling to near misses that could have gone south. Thankfully, all of the unvetted responses end in safe landings. Here's a taste of the responses the thread has generated. 

Comment from discussion Pilots of reddit, what has been a scary moment of which the passengers were blissfully unaware?.
Comment from discussion Pilots of reddit, what has been a scary moment of which the passengers were blissfully unaware?.
Comment from discussion Pilots of reddit, what has been a scary moment of which the passengers were blissfully unaware?.
Comment from discussion Pilots of reddit, what has been a scary moment of which the passengers were blissfully unaware?.
Comment from discussion Pilots of reddit, what has been a scary moment of which the passengers were blissfully unaware?.
Comment from discussion Pilots of reddit, what has been a scary moment of which the passengers were blissfully unaware?.

One common cause of white knuckle moments that passengers don't see would give Brian Fellow fits. Birds

Comment from discussion Pilots of reddit, what has been a scary moment of which the passengers were blissfully unaware?.
Comment from discussion Pilots of reddit, what has been a scary moment of which the passengers were blissfully unaware?.

Sorry if you were hoping to enjoy your next flight without thinking things might be going terribly wrong even when it feels like smooth sailing. Has anyone ever told you you're more like to die in a car accident than a plane crash?

h/t Indy 100

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

