Pilots Reveal Terrifying Close Calls Passengers Didn't Know Were Happening

Some statistics consistently fail to convince people of the things they prove. For instance, everyone knows that airplanes are safe. Loads of often-cited statistics show flying is safer than driving. Yet, there are certainly more people who are scared of flying than are scared of driving or riding the city bus.

A fascinating Reddit thread has emerged that will not help soothe any unfounded fear of flying. The thread requested pilots share stories of frightening situations they've encountered where passengers had absolutely no clue what was going on.

Oh my, did the pilots respond.

The stories range from truly unsettling to near misses that could have gone south. Thankfully, all of the unvetted responses end in safe landings. Here's a taste of the responses the thread has generated.