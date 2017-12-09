Food & Drink

Pineapples Are Officially Better Than Christmas Trees This Holiday Season

By Updated On 12/09/2017 at 11:12AM EST By Updated On 12/09/2017 at 11:12AM EST

Trending

related

Amazon Is Unleashing ‘12 Days of Deals’ With New Discounts Every Day

related

Legitimate Reasons to Get Mad at Your Restaurant Server

related

This Is the Actress Who Plays the Perfect Jackie Kennedy Look-a-Like in 'The Crown'

related

A Semi Spilled Tito's Vodka On a Highway for an Unexpected Happy Hour

If you're bored with rote holiday decorations, consider adorning your living room with a pineapple instead of a Christmas tree. For some reason, people on Instagram have decided to replace their trees with festive fruits this year. The trend started on Pinterest, probably because people realized pineapples look pretty cool with sunglasses. They're basically just like normal tropical fruits, only with more attitude. But it's really gotten out of control from there, as all of the pictures of pineapples draped with Christmas lights demonstrate. 

Finally got round to putting up the ol’ Christmas Pineapple 🍍 😆#Christmaspineapple

A post shared by 🤘🏼Ryan Armitage🤘🏼 (@ryan_rips)

Thank you internet for effectively rebranding Christmas. 

[h/t Mashable via Daily Dot]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like