More Than Half of All Americans Like Pineapple on Their Pizza, According to This Study

I'm likely the only person on the planet without a stance on the great pineapple pizza debate. I don't hate the topping, but I'm also not dead set on pairing my pepperoni with a pile of fruit. But apparently, over half of Americans are.

Protection plan company Cinch Home Services surveyed 1,000 individuals on their most controversial home and food debates—pineapple pizza included. The company found that 57% of the US is all for Hawaiian-style pizza. It's also not the only split pizza debate—52% fold their slice while 48% don't, plus 66% opt for a thick crust over a thin one.

"What's more, pizza preferences have the potential to create relationship tension. Folding pizza made the list of top five deal-breakers for 9% of women and 10% of men, while 9% of men and 11% of women felt the same about pineapple on pizza," the report states. "The food debates don't stop there: 29% percent have argued over peanut butter, with 71% preferring creamy. Peanut butter preference was a top issue for men when it comes to dating, but it wasn't nearly as important to women."

So what else do Americans disagree about in the kitchen? Nearly three of 10 pour their milk before the cereal, while two of five prefer it soggy. And the Coke vs. Pepsi debate has claimed 74% on the Coca-Cola side.

We shouldn't be all that surprised by the findings—even if you are firmly planted on the pineapple pizza opposition. The trend has picked up speed as of late. According to Slice, the topping was ordered 76% more in the last year alone.

