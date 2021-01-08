Pinkberry Is Offering Buy 1, Get 1 Froyo Swirls for National Frozen Yogurt Day
Swirl up a freebie.
National Frozen Yogurt Day giveth and National Frozen Yogurt Day… well, it pretty much just giveth. That’s how these things work!
To celebrate live and active cultures’ moment in the sun this February 6, fan favorite frogurt purveyor Pinkberry will offer a buy one, get one deal on-site and online. The promo gets you a frozen yogurt with toppings like blueberries, mango, brownie bites, boba, mochi, and pomegranate sauce, plus one of the same or smaller.
In advance of its NFYD deal, Pinkberry is bringing back two old familiar flavors, too.
“This year we're bringing it back to the basics with our original and chocolate hazelnut flavors” Melissa Hubbel, senior director of marketing for Pinkberry’s parent company, Kahala Brands, said in a statement.
Pinkberry first opened in Los Angeles in 2005 and presently operates 300 stores worldwide.
