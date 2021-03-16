Pinkberry’s Strawberry Lemonade Frozen Yogurt Is Summer in a Swirl

Is it just us, or does summer seem to be creeping in earlier this year? We’re seeing signs everywhere: multiple new hard seltzers, cold brew creations, and sunshine-y flavors abound. It’s almost as though people are eager to to get back out in the world, who’d have thought?

Pinkberry’s new strawberry lemonade frozen yogurt flavor is the latest warm weather tease to hit stores.

"We really wanted to capture the essence of outdoor picnics and warmer weather with our new flavor," Kahala Brand’s senior director of marketing, Melissa Hubbell, said in a statement. "Strawberry lemonade is so nostalgic it will fast-forward you right into summer!"

That… would be nice! Especially since this new option will only be available until May 20, which is still spring. As with all of its fro-yo options, the new strawberry lemonade flavor is highly customizable with Pinkberry’s myriad toppings. The company suggests pairing the tart swirl with strawberries and pineapple “to add a hint of sweetness,” and we think it’ll pair well with almost anything behind the sneeze guard.

Pinkberry has about 260 locations nationwide.