You Could Get Paid to Be a Chief Gravy Guru

Calling all gravy experts. If your recipe is Paul Hollywood handshake worthy, we've got a dream gig for you. Pioneer is looking to hire its first-ever Chief Gravy Guru, and the company is willing to pay big bucks for your input.

Pioneer is asking anyone passionate about gravy to share their original recipe, photographs, and details about why they're the right gravy-maker for the job. The winner will be crowned Chief Gravy Guru, which will look interesting on your resumé if nothing else.

Pioneer's Chief Gravy Guru will also get paid, though it's not a salaried position or anything like that. Sorry to crush your dreams. The winner will get $5,000 for sharing their input. Money can't buy happiness, but $5,000 could buy a lot of gravy-making supplies.

Gravy lovers have until October 25 to apply. Pioneer plans to stop accepting submissions upon receiving 170 applicants, so don't delay. Applications can be submitted here. Pioneer will select several finalists and, from there, one lone winner.