The New 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Trailer Will Awe You With CGI Cliffs and Javier Bardem

Like a zombified high school acquaintance you didn't stay in touch with, Pirates of the Caribbean has risen from the dead and looks vaguely familiar. Determined to buckle your swashes once every few years, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth installment in the film franchise, which based on a theme park ride.

While it feels awfully familiar, it holds back on the franchise's most familiar face. Johnny Depp, the man who has floated the series for 13 years, is nowhere to be found in the trailer. Instead, you get two minutes of the most expensive looking cliffs you've ever seen. It opens on cliffs. Then gives you more cliffs. Then there's a person and they hear something strange. Is it the cliffs? Better take a look.