New 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Trailer Features Creepy CG Teenage Jack Sparrow

In the first trailer, there were loads and loads of CGI cliffs and those were supposed to be creepy. Then there are these weird zombie shark carcasses that can fly because the kids love those Sharknado movies. The sharks are creepy.

Geoffrey Rush's new curly hairdo is definitely supposed to be creepy. As is that kid you thought was Orlando Bloom at first and then he wasn't and you were like, 'Woah. Uncanny.' Wait till you find out that Bloom actually is in the movie. He's just not the guy you thought he was. Pretty creepy, right?

But the creepiest thing in the new trailer for the fifth installment of this series (the fifth!) is a computer-generated teenage Jack Sparrow. A bit like how Rogue One created a CG Grand Moff Tarkin (or that other, younger cameo at the end of the film), Johnny Depp had decades skimmed off his face. It's eerie.