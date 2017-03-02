New 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Trailer Features Creepy CG Teenage Jack Sparrow

A lot of things are supposed to be creepy in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment in a series based on a theme park ride that opened in 1967. That's the whole thing, right? Every Pirates film is a swashbuckling, campy adventure with a little bit of creepiness on the side.
In the film's new trailer, you're supposed to be creeped out by Javier Bardem's Captain Salazar, who looks like he's perpetually being subjected to a watery torture in a new ring of Dante's hell. Plus he's undead and can walk on water. Creepy. And a lady is like, "The dead have taken command of the sea." If you were going on a cruise and someone said that before you boarded, you'd totally be creeped out.
In the first trailer, there were loads and loads of CGI cliffs and those were supposed to be creepy. Then there are these weird zombie shark carcasses that can fly because the kids love those Sharknado movies. The sharks are creepy.
Geoffrey Rush's new curly hairdo is definitely supposed to be creepy. As is that kid you thought was Orlando Bloom at first and then he wasn't and you were like, 'Woah. Uncanny.' Wait till you find out that Bloom actually is in the movie. He's just not the guy you thought he was. Pretty creepy, right?
But the creepiest thing in the new trailer for the fifth installment of this series (the fifth!) is a computer-generated teenage Jack Sparrow. A bit like how Rogue One created a CG Grand Moff Tarkin (or that other, younger cameo at the end of the film), Johnny Depp had decades skimmed off his face. It's eerie.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is the fifth Pirates movie, will be released in theaters May 26.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.