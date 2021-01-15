You Can Get These Pizza Cupcakes Shipped Right to Your Doorstep

Two of the world's greatest gifts mashed into one. | Courtesy of The Pizza Cupcake

Pizza just might be Thrillist's favorite subject. We've reported on everything from flatbread pizzas to pizza blankets to 254-cheese pizzas to pizza-less pizzas. We have a running list of every major pizza deal in the nation and an in-depth review of every major frozen pizza. Hell, we made a whole show about the Italian delicacy. If pizza's involved, so are we.

It should come as no surprise, then, that when someone at my company found out about pizza cupcakes, my work group chat lit up with messages like "UMMMMM" and "i need one dozen asap" and the open mouth emoji. They're like pizza bagels, only cuter and doughier.

The Pizza Cupcake is a family-owned business that has prided itself on packing an "authentic Italian pizza experience" into a small cupcake shape since 2018. The pizzupcakes, if you will, come frozen in 12-packs, and while it's easy to equate them to other microwaveable pizza snacks, they're intended to be cooked in the oven and fully savored. They only come in two varieties: margherita and pepperoni.

The company plans to unveil nationwide shipping in due time, but for now, 25 states and the District of Columbia are eligible for doorstep delivery: Arizona, Southern California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia, according to the company's website.

Food innovations are more exciting than any new piece of technology, and this creative spin on pizza is no exception. Dessert cakes just got a new competitor.

