Papa Murphy's New Quarterback Bundle Comes with a Mega Stuffed Pizza

Papa Murphy's, the take-and-bake pizza brand, is offering a deal on its stuffed pizza this holiday season. Until December 26, customers will be able to purchase a Quarterback Bundle, which has everything you need to feed your own team.

The bundle includes a large Big Murphy's Stuffed Pizza, chocolate chip cookie dough, and a two-liter Pepsi product of your choosing. For those unfamiliar with Papa Murphy's stuffed pizzas, they are something of an engineering feat. The pizza is made up of two layers of crust and stuffed with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, sliced mushrooms, and black olives. But that's not all: The top of the pizza is covered with more red sauce, green peppers, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, mild cheddar, and a herb and cheese blend. It really lives up to the word "stuffed."

The deal will set you back between $22 and $25 at your local Papa Murphy's, depending on where you live. Until December 31, the company is also offering free delivery on orders at participating locations.

As a final cherry on top of this super stuffed deal, one dollar from each Quarterback Bundle will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of America.