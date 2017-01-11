Do People Actually Watch 'Pizza Guy Porn'? Yeah, They Do

There are a few unassailable porn clichés that you have to assume went gone the way of the dodo. Those include the thick porno mustache, funky guitars run through a wah-wah pedal, and the pizza guy scene. The notion that someone actually searches for porn that starts with a guy delivering pizza to some lonely woman is absurd, except that it's not.

In fact, many thousands of people are regularly looking for that exact thing, according to new data shared by Pornhub for National Pizza Month. With almost 2,000 videos that contain "pizza" in the title, the site has those cheesy scenes users are looking for. According to Pornhub's data, searches containing the word pizza happen over half a million times a month.