Pizza Hut's Selling a 15-Pound Pizza Blanket That'll Keep You Toasty & Warm

The Original Pan Weighted Blanket was made in collaboration with blanket manufacturer Gravity , and weighing in at an impressive 15 pounds, it shouldn't be taken lightly. It's styled after Pizza Hut's Original Pan Pizza—cheese and pepperoni printed on the top, crust printed on the bottom—with a diameter of 72 inches, or 6 feet.

Every now and again, the perfect holiday gift idea comes to mind. In this case, it's Pizza Hut's new weighted blanket, which not only looks like a pizza but is shaped like one too.

"There's no better way to close out 2020 than eating a Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza while wrapped in the warmth and comfort of the Original Pan Weighted Blanket," said George Felix, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, in a press release. "This partnership with Gravity Blanket was the perfect solution to bring one of our legendary pizzas to life while bringing our fans a little TLC at the same time."

Unfortunately, that TLC comes with a steep price tag of $150. According to the release, that's 25% cheaper than a typical Gravity blanket of the same size, but even after the markdown, it's not ideal.

Still, it's a thought. And because it's a limited release, you're going to have to think on it quick—it's not going to be on the market forever.

Even if you prefer Domino's, you have to admit this thing looks tasty.