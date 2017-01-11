Pizza Hut Is Offering 50% Off Pizzas Until January 9

Face it, your New Year’s resolution was always flimsy. Getting to the gym everyday is for people with real determination. You’d rather consign yourself the couch, where you can swipe Tinder and hibernate like the reclusive creature you’ve always been.

And luckily, you can do this in the company of some Pizza Hut, as the company is currently offering a 50% discount on all menu-priced pizza orders from now until January 9. That’s right, stew in your blankets, crank the Netflix, and order the hell out of some seriously discounted pies. Or, in other words, eat your New Year’s resolution into oblivion.