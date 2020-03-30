Get 50% Off All Pizza Hut Pizzas Today

While it's important we all do our part and practice good social distancing, it's natural to miss actual human interaction, going places other than the grocery store, and non-Zoom happy hours. But just because we're flattening the curve, doesn't mean we have to forgo all of life's simple pleasures -- like cheap food.
And because Pizza Hut knows we're going through it while many of us self-quarantine, the chain is slashing prices so you can get your fave stuffed crusts at half-price. On Monday, March 30, all regular menu pizzas are 50% off when you order online for either delivery or takeout.
Here's how it works: load up your digital cart. Throw in a Supreme Pizza, maybe a Meat Lover's, try the "create your own" if you're feeling real innovative and then enter code "HALFOFF" at checkout.
Amidst the current COVID-19 outbreak, it's reasonable to be apprehensive when ordering out. Like many delivery services, Pizza Hut introduced contactless delivery earlier this month as a precautionary step.
"With an increased focus on the safety of both customers and employees, Pizza Hut is now offering contactless delivery nationwide," the company said in a statement on its official blog. "No matter the location, for customers wanting a more contactless option that prefer their pizza left at the door upon delivery, no problem."
The process is easy. Simply add "contactless front door" to your delivery instructions and they'll notify you once your order's been dropped off. Just make sure to tip your carrier ahead of time using the site's prepay option.
