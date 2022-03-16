Pizza Hut’s Big Dinner Box Is Back and Can Feed 4 People

Whether you're into basket ball or not, it's good to know that March Madness is back and in full swing. Everyone benefits from promotions surrounding the tournament. Look no further than a returning menu offering from Pizza Hut. The ubiquitous pizza chain wants to keep your crew (or just you) fed by bringing back its popular Big Dinner Box.

The Big Dinner box, which can easily feed four people, isn't a new Pizza Hut creation. And, of course, the pizza chain is no stranger to offering fans big boxes of pizza. You can get your hands on the meal bundle now at locations nationwide, but only for a little while (it's not a permanent menu item).

The meal features two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of five breadsticks, and your choice of pasta or wings. And if you're only feeling pizza, they can skip the sides and throw in three medium one-topping pies instead.

The Big Dinner Box is priced around $24.99, but be sure to double check with Pizza Hut’s store locator. And, by the way, if you’re looking to get pizza from a few different spots for the tournament, check out our roundup of the best pizza deals and discounts you can get right now.