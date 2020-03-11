Pizza Hut's 2-Foot-Long Big Dipper Pie Is Back to Give Your Life Meaning

Ah, America! If our country were a poster, it'd read something like "land of the free, home of the brave" along with "and deals and the steals" written in fine print. So it's no surprise that a crazy-popular item on Pizza Hut's menu was the "Big Dipper," a nearly 2-foot0long pie that cost only $12.99. And guess what? It's back to reignite the American dream.
The Big Dipper is a pizza with 24 pieces of "cheesy goodness" that comes with four different dipping sauces: two cups of marinara, one cup of ranch, and one cup of honey BBQ. You can get cheese or pepperoni, or half cheese and half pepperoni, or half pepperoni and half cheese, depending on your level of optimism.
"It takes just over 3 ½ Big Dipper Pizzas to stand 6’9” – the average height of an NCAA basketball player," Pizza Hut informed us in an announcement of the monstrosity's return. The company said this is only one of a few throwback releases in the near future.
"Fans can look forward to more limited-time comebacks of the most famous hot from the Hut menu items," a spokesperson told Thrillist.
FYI, the Big Dipper Pizza only back for a little while, so grab your extended family and their hairdressers and get ordering.
Send Foodz: Thrillist's 100 Course Meal
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.