Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Free Cinnabon Cinnamon Rolls

No pizza night in is complete without some sort of cinnamon dusted dessert. Look at all the pizza delivery giants -- there's always some form of cinnamon bread, cinnamon sticks, or cinnamon roll paired with sweet glaze on the menu to round out the meal.
That's why it's particularly exciting that Pizza Hut is now giving away free Cinnabon mini cinnamon rolls with any online order over $10, a spokesperson for the chain told Thrillist. All you have to do is order $10 worth of Pizza Hut... which is easy to do, thanks to the $5 line up full of Cheez-It Pizzas, P'Zones, and pasta. You can get a combination of all those, or, you know, just order a classic pizza with all your favorite toppings. Boom, free cinnamon rolls.
After putting in your order, add the code FREECINNABON at checkout and enjoy the sweet carbs after your savory carbs. Pizza Hut wouldn't say when this deal ends, so it's pretty safe to assume you've got time to get your dinner plans in order. Dinner, and dessert, are served.
