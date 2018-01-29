Everyone Is Getting Free Pizza If This Record Is Broken During the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis is here. The mighty Patriots face the dog-faced Eagles on February 4. If history's any predictor, while lean athletes are strutting their stuff, most Americans will be consuming a gut-churning number of chicken wings and a coma-inducing amount of pizza.
If you view the Super Bowl as a food holiday, it's worth knowing that you could be due a free pizza. Pizza Hut is offering every Hut Rewards member a free medium two-topping pizza if the record for fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history is broken.
Wine Workouts Are Just What We Need in our Fitness Routines
The record is currently held by Devin Hester, who is a part of the Pizza Hut promotion. As a rookie in the 2007 Super Bowl, he scored a touchdown just 14 seconds into the game. It might seem impossible to break that mark, but it's not quite as impossible as you might guess. Since 2011, there have been 15 touchdowns in the first 14 seconds of a regular season or postseason game.
To be eligible, you must sign up for the Hut Rewards program before kickoff. If someone scores in the first 14 seconds, the company will drop a code for a free two-topping pizza in your account. The freebie can be redeemed anytime between February 8 and February 11. That means you can't house that free pizza during the game, but you can plan to treat yourself on National Pizza Day (February 9).
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.