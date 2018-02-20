Pizza Hut Has 50% Off All Pizzas This Week

Possibly the best thing about pizza is the money-spent-to-slices-gained ratio. It's almost always on your side, which makes it perfect for providing sustenance to a bunch of people on the cheap or a decadent feast for one solo diner. This week, that slice-to-dollar ratio is as good as it gets.
Winter Is Here at this 'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel
Here's the deal
From now through Sunday, February 25, Pizza Hut is offering 50% off menu price for all pizzas. Prices vary depending on your area, but this could mean a large cheese pizza for $6.50, a large one-topping for $7.37, and a large specialty pizza for $9.00. It also means you could fill up a bathtub with pizza for a pretty reasonable amount of money. Or have a pizza party. It's up to you.
Note that you can't swing by unannounced and take advantage of this bargain. The deal only applies to online ordering, so head to the Pizza Hut website or download the Pizza Hut app by Sunday.
h/t Brand Eating
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.