Pizza Hut Has 50% Off All Pizzas Every Day This Week

The longest winter imaginable has just come back for a victory lap, but life's not all bad. There's still pizza to keep you warm. And not just pizza: pizza deals. Pizza Hut is offering half-off on all pizzas right now, and it may be just the thing to get you through the cold week.
Here's the deal:
From now through Sunday, April 22, Pizza Hut is offering 50% off menu price for all pizzas. The exact price of pizzas will vary depending on where you live, but in some locations you'll be the proud owner of a cheese pizza for $6.50, a large one-topping for $7.37, and a large specialty pizza for $9.00. You could get all three, you could get one, you could order enough to make a literal pizza coat. It's up to you.
There is, however, a catch here. You can't just show up and demand a bargain. This deal is only applicable to online orders, which means you don't have to interact with another human being, so definitely a win-win. You'll have to head over to the Pizza Hut website or download the Pizza Hut app to get that cheap, oh-so-warm pizza by Sunday.
