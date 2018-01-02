Food & Drink

Get 50% Off All Pizza Hut Pizza Orders Until January 8

If your New Year's resolution is to eat even more pizza in 2018, then congratulations; you're living your best life. However, if your New Year's resolution is to cut back on ordering the delicious cheese and sauce discs this year, then 1) sorry, but that's sad and 2) prepare for the first major challenge to your willpower. Pizza Hut is kicking off the year with a huge new deal for half off all pizza orders this week.

Here's the deal:

As of Tuesday, Pizza Hut is offering 50% off all regular-priced pizzas, when you place an order for delivery or takeout via its website or mobile apps, according to a press release. To get the discount, all you have to do is select the offer on Pizza Hut's website or app, then build your pizza order as you normally would. The deal is good through January 8, which means you can use it to score cheap pizza for when you watch college football or even the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Sure, it's basic fast food pizza, but pizza -- and cheap -- nonetheless. 

It's worth noting that the discount doesn't apply to other items on the menu such as breadsticks, which is probably where they'll end up getting you. You'll also have to pay for tax, the delivery charge, and a tip, but even so, taking half off the most expensive items on your order isn't a bad deal -- especially if you were planning on ordering Pizza Hut anyway. 

The bottom line: cheap pizza just got even cheaper. So, if your resolution to eat less pizza goes up in flames this week, at least you'll be saving a few dollars. Best of luck.

