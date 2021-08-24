Detroit Style Pizza Is Coming Back to Pizza Hut

It was just a couple of weeks into 2021 when Pizza Hut unveiled that it would give Detroit-style pizza a go. The rectangular pizza disappeared from menus quickly, though.

On August 24, Pizza Hut announced that Detroit-style is coming back to Huts nationwide. It's been over a decade since a menu item has been so popular that it was brought back this quickly at Pizza Hut. When it arrived in January, it was so in demand that the company stopped advertising it because it "was selling out of it even earlier than expected," according to the announcement.

While pizza lovers with a deep affinity for Detroit-style might not be swayed, for a big chain, we thought this was a pretty good pizza. "Detroit-Style was a hit from the moment it launched," said David Graves, General Manager, Pizza Hut. "Once it sold out, our customers have been asking for it back. This is actually the fastest we’ve brought back a pizza in over 10 years."

The pan-baked pizza comes in just one size that features a new sauce with a focus on sweet, vine-ripened tomato flavor. If you get the Double Pepperoni—a style you can only get on the Detroit-style pizza—it will arrive topped up with 80 pieces of pepperoni. That's 32 slices of regular pepperoni and 48 slices of Pizza Hut's new crispy cup pepperoni. The pizza with wall-to-wall cheese is back on menus starting August 25. Though, if you're a Hut Rewards member, you'll be able to order one a day early on August 24.