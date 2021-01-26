Pizza Hut Is Unleashing Detroit-Style Pizza for the First Time

Pizza Hut has just unveiled what Chief Brand Officer David Graves calls the pizza slinger's "biggest launch of 2021." (That might hurt Nothing But Stuffed Crust's feelings.) Pizza Hut Is going to start selling a Detroit-style pizza.

The new pizza, which comes in just one size, is a pan-baked pizza that does more than present the standard Pizza Hut ingredients in a rectangle with sauce on top. The Detroit-style pizza come with a brand new sauce that's focused on a fresh vine-ripened tomato flavor, and one version comes with crunchy crispy cup pepperoni on top.

"It pays homage to Detroit-style pizza but is still Pizza Hut. It’s our take," Graves said of the new launch during a media event. The specially-designed sauce comes layered on top of the rectangular pizza with a thicker proofed dough and cheese making its way to every coast of the pizza for the Frico crust.

You'll be able to get the new Detroit-style pizza in a couple of recommended styles. One is the Double Pepperoni, which comes with 80 slices of pepperoni, which is a lot for the relatively modest size in which the pizza comes. It has a layer of Pizza Hut's signature pepperoni under the crust, and then crispy cup pepperoni up on top, according to Senior Director of Culinary Innovation Penny Shaheen. There is also a Double Cheesy version with aged parmesan cheese, as well as a sausage pizza and the Supremo with Italian sausage, red onion, and red bell peppers.

Starting today, the Detroit Style Pizza from Pizza Hut is available nationwide, but it'll only be around for a little while. Though during a media event to introduce the pizza, Graves hinted that there's a chance the Detroit Style Pizza could be popular enough to wind up coming back or hitting the permanent menu.