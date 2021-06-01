Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Its Popular Thin-Crust Pizza From the '90s

As the saying goes, death, taxes, and chain restaurants bringing back old menu items. There have been a lot of fast food zombies lately, rising from the dead for another stint on the menu. Pizza Hut is adding one more to the pile.

Pizza Hut is bringing back The Edge, a thin crust pizza that's heavy on toppings. Additionally, those toppings go all the way to, uh, the edge of the pizza. It's cut tavern-style, with 16 (mostly) square slices coming in the order. That includes those crunchy little triangles in the "corners." What will make The Edge alluring, though, isn't just the crust. It's the new garlic and herb seasoning that will be available exclusively on The Edge pizzas.

"The Edge is a pizza our customers constantly ask us to bring back. Anyone who loves thin crust pizzas loaded with toppings will love the Edge," David Graves, General Manager at Pizza Hut, said in a statement. "The bold flavor and aroma of the Edge Seasoning will instantly transport you back to a Pizza Hut."

It uses Pizza Hut's Thin 'N Crispy dough, which the company says is "the first type of dough ever used when Pizza Hut opened its doors in 1958." The Edge itself first hit the menu in 1997. This go-round, it'll only be offered for a little bit. Though, Pizza Hut doesn't say how long that will be.

The Edge is being promoted with four distinct recipes that you can order, which feature the aromatic seasoning. The Ultimate comes with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and Roma tomatoes. The Carnivore has pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and bacon. The Vegetarian has green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Roma tomatoes. Lastly, the Pepperoni Lover's has, as you might expect, a whole lot of pepperoni. All four versions are available at Pizza Hut starting June 1, and they'll run you $12.99.