Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner
It's a lose, win.
We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
Here's the good news: if you do end up causing a small kitchen fire—or something less dramatic, like overcooking your mom's breakfast casserole recipe—Pizza Hut will give you a Triple Treat Box for free. Seriously. There's no catch.
Between December 1 and December 24, if you're in a pinch thanks to a last-minute cooking snafu, simply send a photo to the chain's "holiday rescue line," pizzahut@hutholidayrescue.com. You could score the limited edition offering for $0.00.
After all, according to that same survey, 62% of people said they just wished they had ordered a pizza instead of prepping that big holiday meal. The Triple Treat Box features two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls. The holiday-themed box is typically priced at $24.99 and will only be available for a limited time.
