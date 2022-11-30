Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner

We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.

Here's the good news: if you do end up causing a small kitchen fire—or something less dramatic, like overcooking your mom's breakfast casserole recipe—Pizza Hut will give you a Triple Treat Box for free. Seriously. There's no catch.