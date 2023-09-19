This Pizza Hut Has a Bizarrely Perfect View of the Great Pyramids

Normally, when people say they go to American fast-food establishments in other countries, a little eyeroll is the typical response. What do you mean you ate McDonald's in Paris? KFC in Ghana? Why? But, usual traveler snobbery questions aside, visiting Pizza Hut in Giza, Egypt is actually an essential stop for any visitor. Nicole Nina, a solo traveler who shares her trips on TikTok, posted about going to the Pizza Hut location in order to take in some amazing views of the Great Pyramids just outside of Cairo. She shared that she was skeptical about the recommendation to go, as it seemed like something that would be too good to be true. But for about $5.15, you can get a classic pepperoni pizza (the Egyptian version includes olives!) and take in unobstructed views of the iconic pyramids.

As you can see in the video, Nicole ended up liking the view (and maybe even the pizza) so much that she went back two days in a row. With a little bit of Googling, I was able to find the exact address of the restaurant, for those who want to take their own journey. The Pizza Hut is located in the Khan el-Khalili market, right across the street from the Great Pyramids Ticket Office. If you were to search for the exact street address it would be: X4GR+5FR, Nazlet El-Semman, Al Haram, Giza Governorate 3514504, Egypt Another exciting tidbit? This place is open until 2 am—so you ostensibly could have a midnight pizza and pyramids experience if you were inclined. Nicole shared that the rooftop was empty, so she got the view mostly to herself. An added bonus to this specific Pizza Hut location, in addition to a stunning view of the seven wonders of the world? There's a KFC right downstairs too.