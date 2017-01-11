News

Pizza Hut's Newest Pizza Has Grilled Cheese-Stuffed Crust

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

By stuffing an additional layer of cheese into its crusts, Pizza Hut has long toed the line between serving respectable pizzas and what are essentially circular cheese delivery vehicles -- not that we're complaining or anything. Now, the red-roofed pizza chain is taking its famous stuffed crust to a whole new level with an insane pizza-grilled cheese hybrid: the Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza.

Pizza Hut said the mega-cheesy monstrosity features "extra gooey cheddar and mozzarella cheese" baked into the crust and even comes with toasted breadcrumbs and melted butter on top to replicate that classic grilled cheese flavor. Basically, they took two of your favorites -- pizza and grilled cheese -- and forged them together into what can only described as the One Ring of comfort foods. It simply contains way too much cheese for any mere mortal to resist. 

The new pizzas are available beginning Monday, September 19th, and a large one with one topping will set you back about 13 bucks, according to a press release. Anyway, we wish you the best of luck with your crippling cheese addiction

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and could really go for a grilled cheese and some tomato soup on this rainy Monday in NYC. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

