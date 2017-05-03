Pizza Hut Has 50% Off All Pizza Orders Until May 7

Despite it only being May, there's a damn good chance you've already spent way more money on ordering pizza than you'd care to admit so far this year. That's probably not going to curb your ever-powerful need for cheese and pepperoni, but it looks like you can at least save a few bucks next time you don't feel like making dinner -- tonight, for example -- with a new deal from Pizza Hut.
Here's the deal:
As of Monday, Pizza Hut is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas, when you order online or via its Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android, according to a spokesperson. All you have to do is select the deal on Pizza Hut's website or in the app, and the prices will be automatically adjusted. In case you're wondering, the cheap pizza promotion is pegged to the to The Kentucky Derby (May 6), and it's good for both delivery and carryout orders through Sunday, May 7.
It's worth noting, though, that the discount doesn't apply to other menu items, so that's probably where they'll get you. Either way, it's hard to go wrong with half-price pizza, even if it's basic fast food pizza.
