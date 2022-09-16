Pizza Hut Announces an 'Italian Taco' in a Jab at Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza

While we can't debate the success of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, America is divided over whether it's actually pizza at all. And now, Pizza Hut is getting in on the conversation with a very pointed jab at its competitor.

The Italian-style delivery chain announced its "Italian Taco" on the same day as T-Bell's Mexican Pizza return, Food & Wine reports. Now here's where the news gets shadier. The Italian Taco is just the same pizza...folded in half.

"Feast your eyes and mouths on a hand-tossed taco shell stuffed with a classic marinara sauce, mouthwatering melted mozzarella cheese, and whichever fillings you choose from pepperoni to jalapenos," a Pizza Hut representative told the outlet, before admitting it's just "a slice of pizza folded like a taco."

If you call something a taco, does that make it a taco? And if you call something pizza, is it actually pizza or just a tostada with a buzzy name?

"The best part? This nearly unbelievable innovation will never run out. The Italian Taco has been here and will be here forever," the company said. And while it all seems rather shady, F&W did point out that the pair of brands are owned by the same parent company, Yum! Brands. Is it beef or just a classic marketing stunt? *Sigh.*