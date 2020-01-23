Pizza Hut Is Selling Mac & Cheese-Topped Personal Pizzas at Target

As a food writer, I've seen my fair share of unforgivable pizza toppings. There are actual maniacs out there ruining perfectly good slices with kiwi, hotdogs, and entire lobsters. And while my general rule of thump is to keep it classic (pepperoni!), a new Pizza Hut offering at Target might just be worthy of an exception.
The chain is unleashing a mac & cheese-topped personal pan pizza that's topped with mozzarella, American cheese, noodles, and cheese sauce. Before you get all high and mighty and accuse me of selling out in the name of cheap carbs, listen up. That's bread, cheese, and pasta -- the Italian trifecta. We eat pizza, we eat pasta, why not just toss it all on one easy-to-eat vehicle?
This isn't the first time Pizza Hut attempted such a concoction. According to junk food Instagrammer The Impulsive Buy, who first reported on the launch earlier this week, the restaurant's UK branch debuted a limited edition mac & cheese pizza in 2017. Per the post, the US version was spotted at a Target-based Pizza Hut Express in California.
On Wednesday, the company confirmed the news to Thrillist via email, writing, "for a limited time only, Pizza Hut is offering the all new Mac N’ Cheese Pizza exclusively to our Target guests."
Still not convinced? Domino's is delivering large $5.99 pizzas all week that aren't topped with rotini noodles. So if you wanna be lame and eat plain cheese, fine by me.
