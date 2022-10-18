Pizza Hut Is Unveiling a Quesadilla-Inspired Melt with All Your Favorite Toppings

Pizza Hut's all-new Melts, which feature the brand's signature Thin N' Crispy crust loaded with toppings and cheese, kind of looks like a quesadilla-pizza hybrid. The menu launch comes in four flavors: Pepperoni Lover's, Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Parmesan, and Meat Lover's.

Just earlier this month, Taco Bell announced the return of its highly-requested enchilada-slash-burrito . Pizza Hut has seemingly taken a cue from the chain. The Italian eatery just unveiled its own take on the trend.

"We like to say—pizza is for WE, Melts are for ME because sometimes you want the delicious taste of pizza all for yourself without having to order and share an entire pie," Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Hut Lindsay Morgan Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza. "With Melts, now there’s a new way to get the bold flavors of your favorite pizza—or what you might get on your favorite sandwich—just for you, whenever and wherever you want."

Since the Melts were made for singles, Pizza Hut is encouraging fans to "go solo" and actually paying them for refusing to share. By signing the chain's MDA (Melts Disclosure Agreement) and promising to not share images on social media or IRL, you can snag $100.

Head over to the site, enter the sweepstakes, and order up Pizza Hut so you can give the Melts a try for yourself.