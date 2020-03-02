Pizza Hut Just Unleashed New Nashville Hot Chicken Wings

Things are heating up at Pizza Hut. After launching a bonkers stuffed Cheez-It pizza last fall and delivering a Mozzarella Poppers Pizza earlier this year, it's only natural that the pizza purveyor continues to push the envelope. Sometimes, that means mac & cheese-topped pizza. This time, we're getting fiery Nashville Hot Wings.
The new flavor of wings is sure to make you fan your mouth. The sauce that envelops the wings is derived from cayenne peppers and features tangy and sweet notes, as well as enough spice to make you sweat. You can order the new hot wings in both the bone-in and boneless variety. Regardless of your wing style, the chicken will still be smothered in the peppery sauce.
The brand new hot wings are available now nationwide at all Pizza Hut locations that serve up wings. As hot as these wings are, they'll only be around for a little while, so if you're ready to pant through a platter, you'd better hurry.
