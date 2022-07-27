Pizza Hut Is Introducing 4 All-New Baked Pastas This Week

Pizza Hut is calling it the chain's "biggest pasta innovation" in 20 years.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 7/27/2022 at 4:31 PM

Pizza Hut might be best known for, well, its pizza, but the delivery chain is more than just a one-trick pony, and it's proving as much with its latest menu release. The restaurant is introducing four all-new Oven Baked Pastas this week.

Pizza Hut's "biggest pasta innovation" in 20 years is hitting menus. The oven-baked Chicken Alfredo, Italian Meats, Cheesy Alfredo, and Veggie pasta are all a revamped take on the classics, with penne noodles, sweet tomato or creamy alfredo sauces, and a generous dusting of parmesan-oregano seasoning. Each order also comes with a side of five breadsticks. It seems like reason enough to call in for delivery.

Here's the full menu: 

  • Chicken Alfredo: creamy Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken mozzarella cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese with a parmesan-oregano seasoning
  • Italian Meats: sweet tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese with the same parmesan-oregano seasoning
  • Cheesy Alfredo: creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese with parmesan-oregano seasoning.
  • Veggie: sweet tomato sauce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and shredded parmesan with parmesan-oregano seasoning


The entire roster of Oven-Baked Pastas is hitting menus nationwide Thursday.

Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.