Pizza Hut Is Introducing 4 All-New Baked Pastas This Week
Pizza Hut is calling it the chain's "biggest pasta innovation" in 20 years.
Pizza Hut might be best known for, well, its pizza, but the delivery chain is more than just a one-trick pony, and it's proving as much with its latest menu release. The restaurant is introducing four all-new Oven Baked Pastas this week.
Pizza Hut's "biggest pasta innovation" in 20 years is hitting menus. The oven-baked Chicken Alfredo, Italian Meats, Cheesy Alfredo, and Veggie pasta are all a revamped take on the classics, with penne noodles, sweet tomato or creamy alfredo sauces, and a generous dusting of parmesan-oregano seasoning. Each order also comes with a side of five breadsticks. It seems like reason enough to call in for delivery.
Here's the full menu:
- Chicken Alfredo: creamy Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken mozzarella cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese with a parmesan-oregano seasoning
- Italian Meats: sweet tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese with the same parmesan-oregano seasoning
- Cheesy Alfredo: creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese with parmesan-oregano seasoning.
- Veggie: sweet tomato sauce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and shredded parmesan with parmesan-oregano seasoning
The entire roster of Oven-Baked Pastas is hitting menus nationwide Thursday.
Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.