50% off All Pizza Hut Pizza Orders Until February 27

Thanks to the stressful events of the last month or so, it's safe to say you've long since given up on your admittedly ridiculous resolution to eat less pizza this year. If not, Pizza Hut just made it even easier to acquiesce to your ever-powerful need for the saucy cheese discs with a new deal for half price pizzas. After all, the world needs all the pizza it can get in times like these -- even basic fast food pizza.

Here's the deal:

As of Monday, Pizza Hut is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas, when you order online or via its Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android, according to a press release. All you have to do is select the deal on Pizza Hut's website or in the app, or add the promo code "FEBFIFTY" during checkout. The promotion, which appears to be pegged to the Oscars on February 26, is good for both delivery and carryout orders and lasts through February 27.