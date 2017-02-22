News

50% off All Pizza Hut Pizza Orders Until February 27

By Published On 02/21/2017 By Published On 02/21/2017
Courtesy of Pizza Hut

Trending

related

The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Renting an Apartment in NYC

related

The Absolute Best Dumplings in NYC

related

Insane True Stories From Fast-Food Restaurants

related

Banning Tips Can Save Restaurants, if It Doesn't Kill Them First

Thanks to the stressful events of the last month or so, it's safe to say you've long since given up on your admittedly ridiculous resolution to eat less pizza this year. If not, Pizza Hut just made it even easier to acquiesce to your ever-powerful need for the saucy cheese discs with a new deal for half price pizzas. After all, the world needs all the pizza it can get in times like these -- even basic fast food pizza

Here's the deal:

As of Monday, Pizza Hut is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas, when you order online or via its Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android, according to a press release. All you have to do is select the deal on Pizza Hut's website or in the app, or add the promo code "FEBFIFTY" during checkout. The promotion, which appears to be pegged to the Oscars on February 26, is good for both delivery and carryout orders and lasts through February 27.

However, it's worth noting the discount doesn't apply to other menu items, although it looks like you can score an order of free Cheese Sticks if you sign up for Pizza Hut's marketing emails, which may or may not be worth it depending on how crowded your inbox is already. Either way, there's half-price pizza to be eaten this week, folks. You know what to do.

 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is sadly cutting back on his pizza consumption right now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The World’s First Manned Hoverbike Looks Incredibly Fun (and Deadly)

related

READ MORE
Alex Trebek Reciting Rap Lyrics on 'Jeopardy!' Is as Hilarious as it Sounds

related

READ MORE
Runaway Bull Terrorizes Queens for Hours

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like