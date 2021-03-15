You Can Play Pac-Man on Pizza Hut's New Boxes

Pizza Hut's new boxes are going to take you back to a time when you could go for pizza and play arcade games while you wait for the order to hit your table.

You aren't exactly going to be able to pull up a stool with a plastic cup full of quarters, but Pizza Hut's new pizza boxes come with Pac-Man. On the box, you'll be able to play an augmented reality (AR) version of Pac-Man. You'll be dodging Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde between bites of pizza like it's [insert the year you were 13 here].

On each of the limited-edition boxes, you'll find a QR code that will help get you set up to play the AR Pac-Man right on the box top through your smartphone.

The stuffed crust company will also be turning your game of Pac-Man into a contest. You can follow on-screen prompts to share your score on social media and get entered to win an Arcade1Up Pac-Man game cabinet. The arcade company makes slightly smaller versions of classic arcade games -- hey, Killer Instinct -- with small stands you can add-on to bring them up to the usual arcade height.

It's a contest, so you probably won't win. Nonetheless, you'll still get a few games of Pac-Man in while you're putting down some pizza. It's a win-win.