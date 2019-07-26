Pizza Hut's New Pickup Lockers Will Eliminate Interactions With Employees

If your dream is to order pizza and interact with absolutely no one in the process, then get excited: Pizza Hut is testing out new Amazon-style pickup lockers, where customers can carryout pizza orders without having to exchange pleasantries with other humans. It's pizza pickup tailor-made for introverts.
Pizza Hut is currently testing the pickup approach at its Hollywood location, where sometimes you just need to get a pizza and be alone in Los Angeles traffic. Consumers can order online or through the app, though those seeking mild human interaction can call in their orders or place it in-store as well. Orders are then prepared and deposited in insulated lockers brandished with order names, keeping pizzas hot, drinks cold, and pickup allegedly seamless.
“So many people live on-the-go and don’t have time to wait in line, especially in urban areas,” Nicolas Burquier, chief customer and operations officer for Pizza Hut US, told QSR. “So we took it upon ourselves to introduce this seamless and innovative carryout experience that eliminates the lines, the wait and the conversation, allowing you to literally just grab a fresh, hot pizza and go.”
The concept store is "designed for the time-strapped, introvert in all of us," but now we're wondering when Pizza Hut will develop a delivery service with similar, reclusive features. Drone-delivered pizza isn't too far into the future, right?
