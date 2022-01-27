Pizza Hut Just Launched a Seriously Spicy New Pizza

Pizza Hut has announced the launch of its latest only-here-for-a-moment pizza. The new release is aimed at bringing younger people to the chain, according to the company.

The Spicy Lover's Pizza is arriving at its stores this week. It's a genuinely spicy pizza available in three styles with layers and layers of spicy toppings. The pizzas will be available nationwide starting on January 27. The mega-chain has not said how long they'll be on the menu, but has offered that standard "limited time" caveat instead.

All of the pizzas will feature a new spicy marinara and a seasoning the chain calls Fiery Flakes, which is made from a blend of herbs and crushed chili peppers. (It's a spicy seasoning to be sure. We gave it a try.) In addition to those elements, the Spicy Double Pepperoni comes with a layer of classic pepperoni, a layer of crispy cup pepperoni, and sliced red jalapeño peppers, which offer a touch of sweetness with their heat.

There's also the Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, which adds chicken and pineapple to the above combination, less the pepperonis. (You're still getting those red jalapeños.) The final variation gives vegetarians a chance to jump on the spicy bandwagon with spicy marinara, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sliced red jalapeños, and Fiery Flakes. The pizza giant promises that it brings the heat and isn't like some chains that promise spicy, but delivery something closer to Frank's Red Hot than something that'll bring sweat to the bridge of your nose.