Pizza Hut's New Cheez-It 'Pizzas' Look Like Giant Cheez-Its

All my wildest stoner dreams are coming true. Pizza Hut announced on Tuesday that it has teamed up with Cheez-Its to unleash what's been dubbed as the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza. This is no ordinary pizza. It's absolutely stuffed with cheese.
The Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza begins with the salty cheddar flavor we all know and love from the beloved baked crackers -- infused into a dough, then filled with your choice of cheese or pepperoni and cheese. The confusing part is that it's not... really a pizza? It doesn't have toppings and isn't sliced eight ways like a typical pie. It's also unclear whether or not the "pizza" is soft and gooey like a fresh-baked hand pie, or crispy with a flaky exterior similar to fried empanadas. Judging by the looks of it, this pizza-snack mashup should probably be called a calzone.
One order of the Cheez-It pizza comes with four squares, so sharing the cheese-filled pockets is easy (though if you don't share, we won't judge). An order also comes with a side of marinara sauce, so you can have a flavor other than cheese conquering your tastebuds. The Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza clocks in at $6.49 and it's available at Pizza Hut locations nationwide, but only for a little while.
Now that we've gotten the cheesiest mash-up we never knew we needed out of the way, can we get a White Cheddar -- arguably the best iteration of Cheez-Its -- or Hot & Spicy-flavored stuffed "pizza," too? Thanks.
'Mindhunter's' Holt McCallany Talks About His Favorite Serial Killers Over Tequila
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.