After a 24 Year Absence, This Nostalgic Oversized Pizza Is Coming Back to Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is bringing back its big New York-style pizza after it was first introduced to menus 24 years ago. The 16" pizza, The Big New Yorker, will be available for a limited time starting on February 1, but if you are a Hut Rewards member, you can order the nostalgic pie beginning on January 31.

The Big New Yorker comes with six oversized and foldable slices with a crispy crust, marinara sauce, and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top. You can order the pizza with double pepperoni or your own choice of toppings starting at $13.99. Customizing it and adding more toppings will cost additional.

"The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts and Detroit-Style pizza," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, in a statement. "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."

The pizza was first brought out in 1999 when N*Sync was huge, and everyone was a little worried the world would end as soon as the clock struck 12 on January 1, 2000. Miraculously, the world didn't end, and the internet didn't crash.