Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box Comes With 2 Pizzas, Breadsticks & Cinnabon Rolls

We can't all be well-equipped around the kitchen. In fact, some of us are just better off pouring the wine and reserving cooking duties for the professionals. Especially given the holiday promos happening right now—you can avoid the culinary mishaps and get enough (good) food to feed your entire crew.

Pizza Hut, for one, is celebrating the season with its Triple Treat Box. Which, in case you haven't already guessed, is a three-in-one meal with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls. You can choose from the chain's Hand-Tossed, Thin 'N Crispy, or Original Pan pizzas.

"The Triple Treat Box is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday with two pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 delicious Cinnabon mini rolls," chief marketing officer George Felix said in a statement. "We know the holiday season can get busy, so let Pizza Hut take care of dinner so you can focus on spending time with the people you love."