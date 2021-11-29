Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back the Triple Treat Box with 2 Pizzas, Breadsticks & More
Pizza Hut will also be launching a line of holiday clothes and merch alongside the release of the Triple Treat Box.
It’s the part of the year where companies start competing hard for your holiday dollars. They’ll offer discounts (hey, Black Friday/Cyber Monday), ugly sweaters covered in branding, and other holiday swag.
Pizza Hut is not immune to the season. It has announced the return of the Triple Treat Box, which was last around during the 2020 holidays. That same day, Pizza Hut will unveil a Holiday Hut Shop loaded with holiday-themed Pizza Hut gear.
The Triple Treat Box contains two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls. It comes in a box with three drawers that have all your dinner inside. The whole pile will run you $21.
The holiday shop features a combination of items inspired by last year’s Triple Treat Box commercial, retro Pizza Hut vibes, and its recent Tastewear line of clothes. You’ll find a set of matching pajamas ($40), a Matchbox playset ($9), wine glasses ($20, seen above), rocks glasses ($20), a set of three ornaments ($30), and a cheesy gift wrapping set ($25). If you want to wear your love of pizza on your sleeve over the holidays, this is your stop.