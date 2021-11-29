Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back the Triple Treat Box with 2 Pizzas, Breadsticks & More

It’s the part of the year where companies start competing hard for your holiday dollars. They’ll offer discounts (hey, Black Friday/Cyber Monday), ugly sweaters covered in branding, and other holiday swag.

Pizza Hut is not immune to the season. It has announced the return of the Triple Treat Box, which was last around during the 2020 holidays. That same day, Pizza Hut will unveil a Holiday Hut Shop loaded with holiday-themed Pizza Hut gear.

The Triple Treat Box contains two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls. It comes in a box with three drawers that have all your dinner inside. The whole pile will run you $21.