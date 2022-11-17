Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Its Triple Treat Box for the Holidays

The boxes feature two pizzas, breadsticks, and dessert.

By Chris Mench

Published on 11/17/2022 at 4:26 PM

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

With the holiday season approaching, Pizza Hut is bringing a gift for longtime fans. That's right, the Triple Treat Box is back.

As Brand Eating reports, pizza chain's stacked box features a pair of medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls for dessert. It all comes wrapped in special holiday packaging, making for a three-course holiday meal. You can deck the pizzas out with any one topping of your choice from Pizza Hut's many options.

Prices for the Triple Treat Box start at $25 and vary by location. Not a bad deal if your attempt at a holiday dinner ends in disaster and you need a last-minute back-up plan.

Chris Mench is an editor focusing on NYC News at Thrillist. You can follow him on Twitter for more of his work.