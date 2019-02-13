Pizza Hut Is Unleashing a Pizza With Tiny Tubs of Cheese in the Crust

Your arteries may be screaming in terror, but your mouth can't hear them over the loud "mmmmmmmmm, pizza" sound it's making. Pizza Hut announced February 12 that its Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza is making like the Backstreet Boys and proclaiming it's back.
How to explain this? This pizza is an optimized cheese-delivery system. Every pie has 16 bonus pockets of cheese that you can extract from the pizza if you're debating the order in which things should be eaten. It's a little crust tub with five kinds of melted cheese dumped inside.
"If there is one thing we're absolutely certain of, it's how much our customers love cheese," Marianne Radley, chief brand officer for Pizza Hut, said in a statement. It checks out. No one who hates cheese should buy this pizza.
Originally released for a limited time in 2017, the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza can be found at participating locations for a limited time.
The return of this novelty pizza makes sense. Pizza Hut has been big on innovations that streamline the delivery of adult treats to your body. Want some beer with your pizza? They'll bring that. Want to get dinner and something heart-shaped for Valentine's Day? They'll combine those desires. Want to take a bite of crust without missing the cheesy-goodness of the rest of the slice? Boom. Come and get it.
