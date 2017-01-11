Pizza Hut Will Pay You $50K to Travel, Party and Eat Pizza at Every NCAA Championship

If you already intend to spend tons of time watching college sports and eating pizza this season like it's your damn job, then you might as well get paid for it. Well, now you can, thanks to an actual job available at Pizza Hut that'll pay you $50,000 to travel across the country for NCAA Championship games, post about them on social media, and presumably eat an endless supply of Pizza Hut pizza while you're at it. Yes, this is real.

Pizza Hut announced this week that it is seeking candidates for its new "Pizza Hut All-American" full-time job, which the company said will send one college sports fan on an "epic adventure" to dozens of Division I NCAA championship games all across the country during the 2016-17 season. As the All-American, you'll be expected to document your experiences on social media as you travel from city to city for the games, according to the official job description. You'll get "unparalleled access" to all of the NCAA Championships and, perhaps best of all, you'll get a $50,000 salary. Oh, and since it's Pizza Hut, you'll probably have access to unlimited pizza while you're at it.